Tributes flow for AFL/VFL legend Graham ‘Polly’ Farmer

Football icon Graham ‘Polly’ Farmer has died.

He was arguably the greatest ruckman to ever play Australian Rules Football.

Farmer was named in the AFL’s Team Of The Century in 1996.

He was also named as captain of the Indigenous Team of the Century in 2005.

He was 84.

Rex Hunt, who played under Farmer when he was coach of Geelong in the 1970s, paid tribute to Polly on 3AW.

“I can still remember being a young kid and seeing the clashes of Polly Farmer and John Nicholls,” Rex Hunt said.

“It was back when rucking was a real art and he was a master at it.”

PICTURE: Getty Images