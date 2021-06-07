Victorian AMA boss weighs in on when Melbourne’s lockdown will end

We’re only two days out from the scheduled end of the current lockdown, but it’s still unclear whether Melbourne’s restrictions will be eased on Thursday.

All of Monday’s cases were linked to known outbreaks, and more than a dozen new exposure sites were identified overnight.

The Herald Sun reports senior Victorian government sources are confident the lockdown won’t be extended, unless there is a significant rise in mystery cases.

Victorian President of the Australian Medical Association (AMA), Dr Roderick Macrae, says it’s still not clear whether another lockdown extension will be necessary.

“We have to have the periscope up and really observe what’s going on, so more information will come through today,” he told Ross and Russel.

“I understand everybody is looking for certainty and everyone wants to provide it.

“It was a warm feeling that eight of the 11 cases yesterday were in isolation or in quarantine but … what was the quality of their quarantine? The people working very hard need to track that down.”

Dr Macrae said Victoria “got a head start because of the lockdown” because the state was already under stay at home orders when the Delta variant was discovered.

