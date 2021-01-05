Victorians stranded in NSW can be ‘triaged’ to get home quicker

Minister for Police and Emergency Services Lisa Neville has moved to assure Victorians stuck in NSW they are “moving quickly” through the backlog of applications.

There’s been criticism of the border permits and exemption process, with thousands of Victorians estimated to be stranded after the government shut the borders.

She said they were “moving quicker” and more urgent cases would be triaged.

“It slowed down in terms of the requests for exemption, so we were at 2,700 it’s now 2,800,” she told Heidi Murphy on 3AW Drive.

“They are triaging that so anyone who has a medical or urgent need or a time issue, they can be done more quickly.

“They did deal with 1,100 today.”

She said there are a number of factors before Victoria will re-open the border to NSW.

“I don’t know when that date will be, when the advice is we can re-open I am not sure what the exact combination of factors will be they will all be weighed up in terms of risks to Victorians.”

