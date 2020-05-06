Victoria’s opposition leader demands inquiry into Cedar Meats COVID-19 outbreak

Victoria’s opposition leader wants an independent inquiry into the COVID-19 outbreak at Cedar Meats.

Up to 50 cases in Victoria are now tied to the Brooklyn facility in Melbourne’s west.

Michael O’Brien said there were too many unanswered questions about how the coronavirus spread.

A Cedar Meats employee first tested positive to the virus on April 2, but it wasn’t until another worker tested positive on April 27 that employees were informed of the outbreak.

“The government has been very trigger happy to name a school where there is one case of coronavirus, they’ve named aged care facilities, they’ve named hospitals where there has been coronavirus,” Mr O’Brien explained on 3AW Drive.

“The government held out and refused to confirm Cedar Meats as the location.

“Now, it just so happens that Cedar Meats made a really sizeable donation to the Labor Party, just before Daniel Andrews became Premier.

“At the very least, it raises the question why the government has been so quick to name other places where there has been a coronavirus outbreak, but are so secretive about Cedar Meats.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive