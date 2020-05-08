‘We got it wrong’: Adelaide apologises for rules breach as AFL prepares penalty

Adelaide footy boss Adam Kelly has apologised for the club’s breach of both AFL and health protocols.

As Sportsday co-host Sam McClure revealed on Thursday, the club is being investigated after it emerged more than a dozen players who were meant to be self-isolating after returning to South Australia were caught training together in the Barossa Valley.

Not only did that breach health guidelines, the AFL has also remained adamant players can only train in groups of two until restrictions are lifted equally across all AFL-playing states.

South Australia police are expected to issue those involved a warning, with the AFL expected to hand down its own penalty over the weekend.

Kelly told 3AW the club believed it had received the appropriate approvals and did not intentionally break the rules.

“On this occasion, we got it wrong,” he said.

“We own our mistake.”

