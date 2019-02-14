‘We jumped for joy’: Gina Argiro finally receives some good news

Fighting a rare type of cancer, Mildura mum Gina Argiro needed $1 million to travel to the US for treatment that would give her a 50-50 chance at life.

In December she was told nothing could be done and she needed something called CAR-T therapy, which isn’t available in Australia.

Health Minister will take up Gina Argiro’s fight for rare cancer treatment

How you can help Gina and her family

This morning Gina’s husband Peter told Neil they received some amazing news.

“Thanks to you and your team and the Health Minister we got our application to travel overseas approved,” Peter said.

“If you can find treatment overseas that is proven to be beneficial the government will actually fund all of it or part of it to get you there.

“We broke down and just jumped for joy.”

“Mentally she’s in the best place she’s been in 18 months,” Peter said of his wife.

The next challenge is that Peter and Gina need to have an interview with the US embassy before travelling, which the consulate said couldn’t be done until March 6.

But Peter says Gina cannot wait that long.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt, who personally assisted in getting their travel approved, said he would make sure the Foreign office hurried the process along.

“It’s an absolute privilege,” Mr Hunt said.

“We’ll make sure the Foreign Minister’s office speaks to the US embassy today.”

“It gives them hope where they had none,” Neil said.

“For the people of Mildura to raise $150,000 that is just staggering.”