West Gate Freeway re-opened: Man dead, hunt on for alleged hit-run driver

Police are searching for an alleged hit-run driver after collision that killed a man near the CBD overnight.

All in-bound lanes of the West-Gate Freeway were closed until shortly after 6am following incident.

Police say a man was hit by a truck near the Salmon Street overpass, shortly after the Todd Road exit, about 11.30pm.

The victim couldn’t be revived.

The driver of the truck, a silver prime-mover towing a white refrigerator trailer, did not stop to render assistance.

Detectives are calling on that driver to hand themselves in and for witnesses to come forward.

In-bound lanes of the West Gate Freeway remain closed, with traffic being diverted from Todd Road.

Last night’s incident came on the same day a cyclist was hit and killed in Taylors Lakes.

In that instance, the driver initially fled but late handed himself in.

Nonetheless, he was later charged with has been charged with failure to stop and failure to render assistance, as well as culpable driving causing death and dangerous driving causing death.