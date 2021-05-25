3AW
Western Bulldogs forced into quarantine following possible COVID-19 exposure

2 hours ago
Article image for Western Bulldogs forced into quarantine following possible COVID-19 exposure

Western Bulldogs players and staff members have been told to isolate as they await COVID-19 test results.

It comes after a staff member at the club attended Highpoint Shopping Centre, a coronavirus exposure site, on Thursday night.

The Bulldogs said it was expected that players and staff would be able to return to training on Wednesday, pending negative test results.

They must isolate until they do so.

The Bulldogs are due to play to Melbourne on Friday night.

It’s still unclear whether any fans will be able to attend.

