What left Lloydy ‘frustrated’ from a pre-game interview with Essendon

Matthew Lloyd is an Essendon person and, like most of them right now, is frustrated with how the club is going.

He was part of the 3AW Football team who spoke with Bomber footy boss Dan Richardson ahead of the club’s clash with the Giants.

Lloyd was frustrated by one part of the interview.

“He kept coming back to our brand,” Lloyd said on 3AW Football.

“That’s the frustration. What is the brand?

“If Conor McKenna and Adam Saad don’t get their running game going. What is it?

“If those two can’t run, the ball lives in Essendon’s defensive half.”

