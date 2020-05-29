Why a Gillon McLachlan answer on 3AW concerned Gerard Healy

There are fresh concerns about the long-term future of an 18-club AFL competition.

Hawthorn president Jeff Kennett and Western Bulldogs counterpart Peter Gordon have both cast doubt on the survival of every club in recent days.

Gillon McLachlan told Neil Mitchell on Friday that all 18 clubs would survive the coronavirus-enforced lay-off.

But the way he worded and delivered his answer unsettled Gerard Healy.

“I must admit, it didn’t fill me with any great confidence,” the Sportsday host said.

Healy said the league could not afford to lose any club, whether it be the Gold Coast, GWS or a struggling Victorian side.

