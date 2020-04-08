Why Caroline Wilson took offence to Leigh Matthews’ comments on Sportsday

Caroline Wilson says Leigh Matthews was “out of line” when he suggested the AFL was “deliberately leaking” flimsy information to the media to ensure the sport remained in the news cycle amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Matthews said on Tuesday night the league couldn’t possibly know when it was going to return playing.

But that matter has remained a very public discussion point, regardless.

Caroline Wilson said she took at “umbrage” at suggestions the media was being used to play publicity games.

“I think Leigh was out of line,” she said.

