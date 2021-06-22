Why it’ll be a ‘long time’ before Dee Dee travels to Queensland

Queensland has announced it will reopen its borders to Melburnians from 1am on Friday, just in time for the school holidays.

But Dee Dee says it’ll be a “long time” before she visits the sunshine state.

“It’ll be a long time before I spend my tourism dollars in Queensland,” the 3AW Afternoons host said.

Dee Dee says the Queensland government’s lack of compassion in several instances is behind her decision to avoid the state.

“I will not forgive them for a long time for the way they treated people, most recently Moe and Sarah (Haider),” she said.

“They had to be separated from their newborn baby for eight days and the Queensland government would not budge.”

The 3AW Afternoons host also cited the Queensland government’s treatment of Mark Kilian, who is currently fighting for an exemption to see his dying father, and Sarah Caisip, whose father died while she was in hotel quarantine in Queensland last year, as reasons for her reluctance to visit the state.

“There was no consideration or compassion there,” she said.

“Those things have really put me off travelling to Queensland.

“I know they’re probably ready to welcome us, (but) I’m personally happier to spend my money in other states that weren’t so hard on Victorians.”

Press PLAY below to hear why Dee Dee won’t be visiting Queensland any time soon