Why Lloydy’s not concerned about Richmond’s off-field dramas impacting their form

Matthew Lloyd has given an insight into what it’s like being at a football club under the pump in public.

It comes following Richmond’s latest COVID-19 breach involving Sydney Stack and Callum Coleman-Jones.

Brendon Gale confessed on 3AW Football last week his club had “lost respect” within the AFL.

Lloyd said he didn’t expect it have an impact on-field.

“If they were losing games – we’d be smashing them – saying their culture is this, there is culture is that, Lloyd said.

“They’re getting protected by their winning, no doubt about that.”

Lloyd said great players and great teams had the ability to put off-field drama aside.

He recalled James Hird’s iconic performance against West Coast, just days after being fined $20,000 for calling Scott McLaren’s umpiring a week earlier “disgraceful” on The Footy Show.

The incident blew up, with the possibility of a suspension and even legal action surrounding him in the lead up to the game.

He ended up being the match-winner against the Eagles.

“It was amazing, his ability,” Lloyd said.

