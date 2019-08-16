Why the latest development on Stephen Coniglio’s future should alarm Carlton fans

A comment from Hamish McLachlan about the future of Stephen Coniglio has pricked the ears of our very own newsbreaker Tom Morris.

McLachlan said on Channel 7’s AFL coverage on Friday night he’d heard Carlton “had been told he (Coniglio) won’t be going there”.

The Blues have been linked heavily with the star midfielder, who is out of contract.

While some were quick to make a link between McLachlan’s claim and recent comments from his brother Gillon, head of the AFL, about Coniglio’s future, Morris said there were other reasons Blues fans should take Hamish’s comments seriously.

And it may also encourage Hawthorn fans.

“I can tell you he (Hamish) is a former business partner of Stephen Coniglio’s up until about two months ago at a steak restaurant in Melbourne,” Morris explained on 3AW Football.

“That business was bought out by (Hawthorn star) Jaeger O’Meara.

“Coniglio and Hamish McLachlan are very close and have been for quite some time.

“So you’d suggest he’d have a fair handle on what’s going on.”

“I’ve heard that the Blues have been told he won’t be going there.” Hamish McLachlan on Stephen Coniglio pic.twitter.com/mCfpIlgwgK — 7AFL (@7AFL) August 16, 2019

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Football