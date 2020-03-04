Why the Victorian Government is paying St Kilda to play at its OWN home ground

It’s been revealed the Victorian Government is paying St Kilda to play Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, despite the fact it’s the Saints’ home ground.

It comes after the AFL announced on Wednesday the match between the Saints and Power, initially fixtured to be played in China, would not be going ahead due to coronavirus concerns.

The state government plans to use the relocated match to promote Melbourne’s Chinese businesses doing it tough.

The government made a financial contribution after apparent interest from the Queensland government in getting the game.

The government won’t say how much taxpayer money has been used to secure the match, which will now be played in Round 12.

