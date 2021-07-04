3AW
Why there are calls to introduce home quarantine in Victoria

6 hours ago
3AW Breakfast
There are calls for Victoria to allow fully-vaccinated returned travellers to quarantine at home.

On Friday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a small trial of home quarantine in South Australia will go ahead, but there are currently no plans for a similar arrangement in Victoria.

Head of Griffith University’s Infectious Diseases and Immunology program, Professor Nigel McMillan, says it would be safer than hotel quarantine, with open air between households reducing the risk of COVID-19 spreading among returned travellers.

“You have … this magical thing called sunlight which is a fantastic way of sterilising viruses. It really kills them very quickly,” he told Stephen Quartermain and Emily Power, filling in for Ross and Russel.

But there are concerns returned travellers will flout quarantine rules.

“There are a couple of things you might think about doing … you could have big fines, or you could use technology in terms of apps,” Professor McMillan said.

“There are actually ways to get people to comply.”

Press PLAY below to hear more of Professor McMillan’s thoughts

