AFL sensationally orders players in ‘hot spot’ suburbs to move out by midnight

The AFL has sensationally ordered players and staff living in Victorian “hot spot” suburbs to leave home by midnight.

It comes as state governments across Australia tighten restrictions about Victorians entering their states.

3AW Football’s Mick Warner, who writes for the Herald Sun, said roughly 50 players and staff had been told they need to leave home with just a few hours notice.

“Which is quite extraordinary, really, when you think about it,” he said on 3AW Drive.

The NSW government announced on Wednesday that anybody who entered the state from one of Victoria’s hot spot suburbs faced six months in jail and fine of $11,000.

Mick Warner said fans were unlikely to see any games played in Melbourne beyond this weekend.

“I think it’s becoming clear that maybe all 10 Victorian clubs are going to have to head off interstate as soon as this round is over to keep the season alive,” he said.

