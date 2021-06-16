CFA volunteer’s emotional call for help met by outpouring of support from listeners

A desperate call for help from a Sassafras CFA volunteer has been met by an outpouring of support from Victorians.

In an emotional call, CFA volunteer Barb asked Neil Mitchell’s listeners to help with power banks and generators for Kalorama residents who are still without power after wild storms last Wednesday.

“Kalorama is in a very, very, very sad and horrendous situation,” she told Neil Mitchell.

“We have no idea how long things are going to last.

“There are people staying in houses which … have nothing. They have nothing — no communication, no power, we’ve just received notice that the water in some of the areas up here is not fit to be drunk.

“It’s just so sad.”

Listener Daniel offered up the generator from his caravan for loan.

Meanwhile, Autobarn’s Victorian regional manager, Robert, donated five generators.

“The CFA always helps us out, we’re happy to help them out. We’ve got a GM at the moment who is involved, who lives up that way,” he told Neil Mitchell.

Paul from Cygnett, an Australian electronics manufacturer, donated 100 power banks.

“I think it’s an important cause,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“We would really like to give back!”

To top it all off Scotty from transfer company, Yarra Valley Rides, has offered to pick the power banks up from South Melbourne and deliver them to the Dandenongs!

