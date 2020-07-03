COVID-19 cases at two more schools as a parent raises contact tracing concerns

FIRST with NEIL MITCHELL

Another two Melbourne schools are undergoing deep cleaning and contact tracing after coronavirus cases within the school community.

A student at Mount Ridley P-12 College in Cragieburn, which is within a locked down postcode, has returned a positive COVID-19 test.

A student at Emmanuel College’s St Paul’s Campus in Altona North, which is not located in a locked down hot spot, has also tested positive.

All students and staff at both schools have been instructed to remain at home while contact tracing is conducted.

Meanwhile, a parent of a student at Flemington Primary School, where a student tested positive earlier in the week, has shared her concern over how long it’s taking for contact tracing to be carried out.

Melissa told Neil Mitchell the school notified parents of the positive case on Wednesday evening, but neither the school nor the education department could tell her which year level the affected student was in.

“We just wanted to be able to judge the risk for our kids,” she explained.

She is yet to hear back about whether her children are close contacts of the infected child, and the education department told her she can expect to wait a while longer.

“They were able to tell me DHHS were taking a minimum of 72 hours to reach out to close contacts of the affected child,” she said.

“That’s not fast enough.”

Press PLAY below for more.

Image: Google Maps