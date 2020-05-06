Coronavirus in aged care: Staff at two Victorian nursing homes test positive to COVID-19

Workers at two Victorian aged care facilities have tested positive to COVID-19 today.

A Bacchus Marsh residential aged care home is in lockdown after an asymptomatic staff member tested positive for the virus.

The worker at Grant Lodge was tested for the virus on Saturday and returned a positive result today.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos confirmed the positive case and said the aged care facility is undergoing deep cleaning.

All staff who have been in contact with the worker have been tested and are awaiting the results of that testing.

“We have been told that all residents are going to be tested as well,” Nine News reporter Carrie-Anne Greenbank told 3AW’s Tom Elliott.

Meanwhile, 3AW’s Neil Mitchell today revealed a staff member at Doutta Galla Residential Aged Care in Footscray has also tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter sent to residents and their families today, the aged care home confirmed an asymptomatic staff member has tested positive and is in isolation at home.

The staff member last worked at the facility on Sunday, April 26.

Doutta Galla Aged Services has stressed there is “no outbreak or cluster” and no residents are showing signs of infection.

Ms Mikakos revealed the worker is a close contact of a Cedar Meats employee, who was one of the 49 cases confirmed at the Brooklyn abattoir.

