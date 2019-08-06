Gina Argiro is three months cancer-free thanks to ‘holy grail’ treatment

Fighting a rare type of cancer, Gina Argiro travelled to the United States for treatment which was her last hope for survival.

Neil Mitchell campaigned hard to get her there, making a personal appeal to federal health minister Greg Hunt.

The Mildura mum had CAR T-cell therapy in the US in April, and early tests showed she was cancer-free after 30 days.

Today, she received some fantastic news.

Gina had her three month PET scan yesterday, and she is still cancer-free!

Neil Mitchell got in contact with the family this morning.

“For Peter, Gina and Eli its great news,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“They are so relieved and happy.

“I’ve spoken to Gina’s oncologist and he has got great hope for this CAR-T therapy.

“He thinks it’s close to being the holy grail.”

Australian actor Tom Long also received the groundbreaking CAR T-cell treatment earlier this year, after being told he had just months to live.

He has also been declared cancer-free.

In recent weeks the government has approved funding to make CAR-T therapy available to patients under 25 who have acute leukemia.

