Hotel quarantine minister admits ‘something has gone wrong’

The minister for hotel quarantine says there’s no question “something has gone wrong” at the Grand Hyatt Hotel after an Australian Open hotel quarantine worker tested positive to COVID-19.

The test result saw an immediate tightening of restrictions in Victoria, with multiple exposure sites listed.

Alarmingly, the Victorian Government says the worker was a “model employee” who followed all protocols but still managed to contract the coronavirus.

Lisa Neville said it was clear all hotel quarantine protocols needed to be reviewed as a result, with “significant changes” a possibility.

She admits recent examples of COVID-19 spreading in hotel quarantine meant national cabinet needed to consider shutting Australia’s borders entirely.

“This case relates to the tennis, but anybody coming from overseas is likely to be bringing this virus with them,” Ms Neville said.

“Do you close the border completely? Do we not let anybody back in, given the risk?

“That is a conversation, I think, national cabinet need to have.”

(Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)