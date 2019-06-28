Jimmy Bartel RIPS into the AFL following latest score review controversy
Jimmy Bartel has let rip on the AFL following Thursday night’s score review controversy.
The 3AW Football analyst, who is also a director at GWS, said Shaun McKernan’s crucial goal for Essendon in the dying stages was clearly touched.
The AFL has since defended “the system” that deemed it a goal.
Bartel did not hold back in response on Macquarie Sports Radio.
“What frustrates me the most is you’re either blatantly lying to us, or you’re so inept at your job that someone’s got to pay for it,” Bartel said.
“Don’t tell the general public that you review every goal, because you clearly don’t.
“And that’s the frustrating thing.”
“What frustrates me the most is you’re either blatantly lying to us or you’re so inept at your job someone’s got to pay for it.”
Jimmy Bartel is NOT happy after last night’s controversial ending to #AFLDonsGiants. pic.twitter.com/iNcS0vzT0V
— Macquarie Sports Radio (@MacquarieSport) June 27, 2019