Karl Langdon launches scathing attack on Jesse Hogan and Steve Rosich, says he warned Fremantle about recruiting him

Karl Langdon says he warned Fremantle about recruiting Jesse Hogan, a warning the leading Perth footy identity says fell on deaf ears.

The 6PR football commentator launched a scathing attack on the Dockers on Tuesday after their star recruit was stood down indefinitely after he “made poor choices around alcohol consumption” on Saturday.

Langdon says he “wasn’t surprised” by the news at all.

“Ever since he’s come back over this side of the country he has, as far I’m concerned, not been behaving the way an AFL footballer needs to behave,” the West Coast premiership player said during an explosive interview.

He said there were “a lot of red flags” the Dockers chose to ignore when they traded for the former Melbourne forward.

“I wouldn’t have done the deal in the first place, to be honest,” Langdon said.

“I actually contacted both (club officials) Peter Bell and Steve Rosich and gave them information and sent them pictures I had on my phone, but they chose to ignore that.

“It’s not like I was just telling them stories I couldn’t back up.”

