COVID-19 latest: Health chief’s warning as Victoria records sixth day of double-digits

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer has warned Victoria’s COVID-19 tally may get worse in coming days, as the state recorded its sixth consecutive day of double-digit new cases.

Another 16 people have tested positive to COVID-19 in Victoria over the past 24 hours and a further 12 cases have been linked to community transmission.

A total of 222 Victorian cases are now believed to have spread via community transmission.

Five duplicate cases have been removed from the state’s coronavirus tally, bringing the Victorian total to 1847.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton warned Victoria can expect more days where the number of new cases is in double-digits.

“We always see cases that reflect transmission that was happening a week or two weeks ago,” he said.

“We’ll probably see an increase in cases, or at least we’ll see steady numbers in days to come.”

Among today’s new cases are another two people linked to the Stamford Plaza Hotel, bringing that cluster to 14 cases.

The H&M Northland cluster has also grown by two cases to four.

One of the new H&M cases, a staff member who did not work while infectious, also attended the Black Lives Matter rally but is not believed to have contracted the virus at the protest.

Two teachers at Albanvale Primary School have tested positive.

One teacher worked while infectious from June 15 to 17.

The school is closed for cleaning and contact tracing.

Widespread community testing will be offered to families linked to Keilor Downs Secondary College and Albanvale Primary School, even if they are not showing symptoms.

Great Beginnings nursery in Reservoir has been closed temporarily after a toddler returned a positive test.

There are currently 125 active cases of COVID-19 in Victoria.

Nine people are in hospital, including two in intensive case.

VICTORIAN DAILY CASES

June 16 – 9 cases

June 17 – 21

June 18 – 18

June 19 – 13

June 20 – 25

June 21 – 19

TODAY – 16