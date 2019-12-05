3AW
Scorcher’s 2019 Food Awards

8 hours ago
Ross and Kate
Scorcher Reviews

RESTAURANT OF THE YEAR:

It’s a tie for first place!

Tulum

217 Carlisle St, Balaclava

Di Stasio Citta

45 Spring St, Melbourne

BEST PLACE FOR CATCHING UP WITH FRIENDS:

Makan

Little Collins Street, Entrance/360 Collins St, Melbourne

BEST ATMOSPHERE:

Le Lee

236 High St, Northcote

Daughter in Law

37/41 Little Bourke St, Melbourne

BEST PUB:

The Yarra Hotel

295 Johnston St, Abbotsford

BEST SUBURBAN FINDS:

Aromi

312 New St, Brighton

Bia Hoi

The Glen Shopping Centre, 235 Springvale Rd, Glen Waverley

BEST REGIONAL:

Masons of Bendigo

25 Queen St, Bendigo

BEST CHEAP EATS:

Rice Fields

41-43 Military Rd, Avondale Heights

BEST MELBOURNE LEGEND:

Gerald’s Bar

386 Rathdowne St, Carlton North

BEST DAY TRIP:

Paradise Valley Hotel

249 Belgrave-Gembrook Rd, Clematis

