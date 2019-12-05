Advertisement
Scorcher’s 2019 Food Awards
RESTAURANT OF THE YEAR:
It’s a tie for first place!
Tulum
217 Carlisle St, Balaclava
Di Stasio Citta
45 Spring St, Melbourne
BEST PLACE FOR CATCHING UP WITH FRIENDS:
Makan
Little Collins Street, Entrance/360 Collins St, Melbourne
BEST ATMOSPHERE:
Le Lee
236 High St, Northcote
Daughter in Law
37/41 Little Bourke St, Melbourne
BEST PUB:
The Yarra Hotel
295 Johnston St, Abbotsford
BEST SUBURBAN FINDS:
Aromi
312 New St, Brighton
Bia Hoi
The Glen Shopping Centre, 235 Springvale Rd, Glen Waverley
BEST REGIONAL:
Masons of Bendigo
25 Queen St, Bendigo
BEST CHEAP EATS:
Rice Fields
41-43 Military Rd, Avondale Heights
BEST MELBOURNE LEGEND:
Gerald’s Bar
386 Rathdowne St, Carlton North
BEST DAY TRIP:
249 Belgrave-Gembrook Rd, Clematis