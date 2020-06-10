‘Set an example’: Neil Mitchell’s message to protesting politicians

At least four politicians attended massive Black Lives Matter protests at the weekend, and it looks likely they’ll sit in Parliament in coming days, despite recommendations that all who attended the rallies self-isolate for 14 days.

Victorian Greens Senator Janet Rice, NSW Greens Senator Mehreen Faruqi, Queensland Labor MP Graham Perrett and Victorian State Liberal Democrat MP David Limbrick attended protests.

Mr Limbrick says he has “no reason to think there’s any issue” with him returning to Parliament when it sits next week.

But the Australian Medical Association has urged everyone who attended to isolate and the organisers of the Melbourne protest have told everyone who attended to self-isolate for two weeks.

Neil Mitchell criticised the four politicians for their lack of leadership.

“Politicians should set an example here to the average person,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“It would be wrong for them to turn up to work.

“They should be self-isolating.”

Neil called on Parliament to ban those who attended the protests.

“It’s time to send a message to ban them from sitting for the two weeks,” he said.

“They could do it … and they should do it.”

Liberal MP and former GP, Dr Andrew Laming, echoed Neil’s criticism.

“This is an awful predicament,” he said.

“The last people we want congregating at the moment … are politicians because they’re so exposed to vulnerable populations. They’re the last people who should be breaking the rules.

“Politicians need to set an example.”

Dr Leming said the politicians who attended the rallies could be excluded from sitting without any impact on the functioning of Parliament.

“Either of these parties could simply sub an MP out for another MP with no impact on the Parliament because we’re only running at half size Parliament now!,” he said.

