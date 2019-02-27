St Kilda footy boss makes a bold claim about the Saints as critics circle

St Kilda footy boss Simon Lethlean says his club is the fittest in the AFL.

He pushed back at suggestions the proverbial “dark clouds” had already rolled in over St Kilda’s season.

The Saints are in the gun with many before the season has even started, with coach Alan Richardson the person in the AFL under the most pressure to deliver this year, according to 3AW Football’s Matthew Lloyd.

Star defender Jake Carlisle could miss a large chunk of the season if he requires back surgery, while four-time best and fairest winner Jack Steven is currently taking a break from the club to deal with mental health issues.

But Lethlean said the Saints certainly weren’t throwing in the towel.

“I know some people might think those dark clouds loom over clubs, but it’s not the way professional clubs and athletes prepare for things,” he said.

Lethlean said “every game” would present a challenge for the Saints this season, but that was the case for all clubs.

It led to the following claim.

“I don’t think any club, really, will know what they’re going to get from the Saints at Marvel (Stadium).

“We’re the fittest team in the comp, in our view, and we’re going to run teams off their legs and if we play well, we’ll go well.”

