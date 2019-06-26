‘The pack is after him’: Neil Mitchell slams ‘gang tackle’ on Israel Folau

Neil Mitchell has slammed the public response to Israel Folau’s controversial Instagram post and his subsequent sacking from Rugby Australia.

“This has gone well past the man and what he said,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“He’s been turned into a martyr by a nasty, vitriolic attack from many in the media, business, and politics.

“I think most Australians don’t like what he said about people going to hell.

“But they also don’t like the way he’s being treated. It’s unfair. The pack is after him.”

GoFundMe shut down a fundraiser to cover the Rugby star’s legal funds, but a second page, organised by the Australian Christian Lobby, has been set up.

So far, more than $1.7 million has been raised for the cause.

Martyn Iles, managing director of the Australian Christian Lobby, said over 15,000 people have donated.

“We’re getting ten donors a minute,” he told Neil Mitchell.

Mr Iles said any excess funds donated to Folau’s legal battle will be donated to charity.

He called for national leadership on the threat posed to religious freedom.

“What the donations represent in their number, and their size, is the voices of a whole lot of what we called quiet Australians at the last election. The people who gave Scott Morrison government because they felt the pinch of political correctness.

“Religious freedom was identified as a sleeper issue. I do think it’s probably time for the Prime Minister and the opposition leader to show some leadership and talk about this.”