Three men charged over ‘disgraceful’ MCG footy brawl

Three people have been charged over last week’s shocking MCG brawl.

Vision of a teenage Richmond supporter and at least two other men fighting in the stands after the Tigers’ victory over Carlton sparked widespread condemnation.

Richmond yesterday banned the 19-year-old man seen in a Tigers jumper from being a club member for two years.

He was initially fined $322 for riotous behaviour, but further investigation has prompted police to today lay charges.

The Eltham teen, as well as two Greensborough men, aged 19 and 21, have been charged with affray.

All men were bailed and will appear at the Melbourne Magistrates Court on July 4.

Superintendent David Clayton said the message to the community was very clear.

“There will be a highly visible presence at sporting matches each weekend in public, membership and corporate areas,” he said.

“Tens of thousands of sporting fans attend matches every week. The vast majority support their team and enjoy the atmosphere safely and responsibly.

“Victoria Police treats poor behaviour at sports matches very seriously, and on occasion there are a few individuals who choose to do the wrong thing.

“People will be held accountable for their actions. Anyone found to be drunk, assaulting someone or engaging in an affray at sporting matches can expect to be arrested by police and put before the court.

“Upon conviction, police will consider making an application for Exclusion Orders which can see people banned from licenced premises for two years.

“Those doing the wrong thing may also be ejected from the ground, along with a consideration of being banned from the venue or attending the sporting code.”