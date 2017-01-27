Talking Melbourne

3AW's Summer of Cricket continues tonight, but you can still listen to your 3AW favourites.

NEIL MITCHELL

'Victoria's getting a reputation'

9:38 AM   A furious Neil Mitchell has slammed the "disgraceful" state of Victoria's youth justice system.

Iconic cliff diving spot closed off

The secluded spot has been trashed in recent week.

4:25 PM   The Pillars at Mt Martha has been closed after visitors to the site increased dramatically, leaving the site trashed and residents concerned.

Teenager injured in crash

5:59 PM   A teenage girl is in a serious condition after the car she was in crashed and rolled at Longlea in the Bendigo Area.

Tom's #lukewarmtop10

Tom's #lukewarmtop10 on 3AW Drive.

6:09 PM   Tom thought he would honour the return on vinyl to popularity by compiling a list of his favourite hits from when he was a youngster.

Escapees commit 'crime spree'

The escapees are suspected of committing several crimes overnight.

5:16 PM   Victoria Police has slammed the red tape surrounding yesterday's escape from Malmsbury.

Australian Of The Year named

Alan Mackay-Sim is the Australian Of The Year.

11:06 AM   A Queensland scientist paving the road to recovery for people with spinal cord injuries has been awarded Australian Of The Year.

Another shopping centre attack

8:37 AM   Details have emerged of yet another disturbing attack on a teen at a shopping centre.

Ablett is not in the Suns' leadership group for the first time.

Ablett removed from leadership group

Gary Ablett has been removed from the Gold Coast leadership group.

Roughead named captain

Hawthorn has named Jarryd Roughead captain in 2017.

Lloyd on Essendon captaincy

Essendon legend Matthew Lloyd says Cale Hooker is an outside chance of being appointed captain of the Bombers.

Tony Leonard is back to present 3AW's Pub Of The Week in 2016.

Pub Of The Week

For the 21st year with Neil Mitchell, the Pub Of The Week segment returns to find the best pub during 2016 from around 36 reviews each year.

Kinky Boots with Pat

3AW's Pat Panetta slipped on a pair of Kinky Boots and got his groove on at Her Majesty's Theatre.

Finding Melbourne's next supermodel

Donna Demaio   Hundreds of young hopefuls headed to the Melbourne Museum for the model casting call for this year's Melbourne Fashion Festival.