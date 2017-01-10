Talking Melbourne

Hird's father speaks out

Jake Bourke 9:35 AM   James Hird's father Allan has opened up about his son's battles in an exclusive interview with Tony Jones.

Woman shot at Sunshine

Pat Mitchell 6:08 AM   A woman remains in a stable condition in hospital following a suspected random shooting at Sunshine.

Looking interstate for help..

7:50 AM   Victoria is reportedly looking interstate for experienced staff to help deal with the state's youth justice crisis.

Scathing medical report

7:14 AM   A group of leading international doctors claim up to one-third of all medical procedures are being conducted unnecessarily.

Smell sparks mass evacuation

7:38 AM   Fire crews admit they have no idea what caused the smell at a Hawthorn apartment complex that prompted a mass evacuation.

Sussan Ley steps aside

Sussan Ley.

10:26 AM   Embattled health minister Sussan Ley has stood aside without ministerial pay while her travel claims are being investigated.

Creating stronger marriages

12:52 PM   A new study reveals that people marrying later in life are creating stronger relationships by doing so.

Major Melbourne drug bust

Police seized 300 kilograms of the precursor drug pseudoephedrine.

4:37 PM   A whopping 300 kilograms of pure pseudoephedrine has been seized in Melbourne.

Dom Tyson celebrates in Melbourne's impressive win over Hawthorn last season.

Whispers returns with a bang

7:32 PM   Sports Today favourite "Whispers" has returned after an extended break with a bombshell on a Melbourne midfielder.

Cam McCarthy 'looking well'

Fremantle defender Tommy Sheridan says he's excited to play alongside Cameron McCarthy this year.

Mack Horton hits the ocean

Mack Horton celebrates his gold medal in the 400m.

Olympic gold medalist Mack Horton is gearing up for the 1.2km Pier to Pub on Saturday.

Tony Leonard is back to present 3AW's Pub Of The Week in 2016.

Pub Of The Week

For the 21st year with Neil Mitchell, the Pub Of The Week segment returns to find the best pub during 2016 from around 36 reviews each year.

RECIPE: Vegies on the grill

Bob Hart

Bob Hart   Bob Hart's delicious recipe for vegetables on the barbeque.

Jim's new releases - Jan 6

The not-so-wonder years: Hailee Steinfeld perfectly captures the confusion of teen life in The Edge of Seventeen.

Jim Schembri   Jim Schembri reviews The Edge of Seventeen, Passengers, and Assassin's Creed.