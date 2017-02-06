Talking Melbourne

AFL twist to car thefts

9:05 AM   3AW Breakfast has been told a handful of Essendon players had their cars stolen during a burglary.

Alarming abuse figures

Head of the Catholic Church's Truth, Justice and Healing Council Francis Sullivan.

11:12 AM   Alarming new figures have revealed the full extent of abuse in the Catholic church.

Commuter chaos out east

6:25 AM   Melbourne commuters have been left stranded in the rain, with confusion surrounding the re-opening of the Belgrave and Lilydale lines.

Coalition's popularity slipping

The Coalition's popularity is slipping.

11:02 AM   The latest Newspoll in the Australian shows Labor leads the Coalition 54 to 46 on a two-party preferred basis.

New youth prison locked in

9:23 AM   Victoria's new youth justice centre will be built in Werribee South.

WATCH

Disgusting food find

Bill tells 3AW his daughter and her friend made the disgusting discovery.

10:01 AM   A Victorian family has been left with more than a bad taste in their mouths after finding live maggots in their chicken tenders.

Women's games to stay free

9:15 AM   AFL boss Gillon McLachlan admits the first round of the new women's league exceeded all expectations.

Wet weather hits Melbourne

8:23 AM   It's been a wild and wet night across Melbourne, leaving hundreds of homes damaged.

Shows

Sport

Daisy and the Dees

Captain of the Melbourne Football Club women's team Daisy Pearce.

Melbourne will be facing the Brisbane Lions on Sunday and captain Daisy Pearce says they are ready for the challenge.

Sit-down protest 'stupidity'

Dwayne Russell says AFL players would become a "worldwide laughing stock" if they sat down on the field during a game.

Tony Leonard is back to present 3AW's Pub Of The Week in 2016.

The Book of Mormon red carpet

Matt Stone, George Miller and Trey Parker at The Book of Mormon opening night in Melbourne.

Donna Demaio 10:37 AM   The outrageous, critically acclaimed, nine-time Tony award winning The Book of Mormon has had its Melbourne premiere at Princess Theatre.

THIS WEEK IN FOOD

Bar Lourinha.

Kate Stevenson 9:12 AM   Kate's 'This Week in Food' - February 5.