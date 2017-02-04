Talking Melbourne

NEIL MITCHELL

'Donald Trump is right'

Neil Mitchell says Donald Trump is right to be unhappy with Australia's controversial refugee resettlement deal with the United States.

Anti-Trump protest in CBD

The protest.

7:04 PM   An anti-Donald Trump protest brought a section of Melbourne's CBD to a standstill on Friday night.

Powerful way to say thank you

The video will be officially released today.

Ambulance Victoria has released a touching video to Neil Mitchell in the wake of the Bourke Street tragedy.

Staffer stood down over post

4:14 PM   A staffer in Malcolm Turnbull's office has been stood down after she posted "inappropriate" material about Donald Trump online.

ATO website headaches

Trouble for taxpayers

7:49 PM   Ross Greenwood talks to the ATO about the latest troubles for its website users

Construction claim controversy

5:37 PM   Victoria is wasting billions on excessively generous construction union wage deals, according to the Institute of Public Affairs.

Woman bashed by youths

The woman says a passerby intervened.

6:50 PM   A woman with a debilitating medical condition has been bashed by a group of youths and called a "white b*tch" in a horrifying attack.

Daisy and the Dees

Captain of the Melbourne Football Club women's team Daisy Pearce.

Melbourne will be facing the Brisbane Lions on Sunday and captain Daisy Pearce says they are ready for the challenge.

Sit-down protest 'stupidity'

Dwayne Russell says AFL players would become a "worldwide laughing stock" if they sat down on the field during a game.

Beams in mix for Brisbane captaincy

Dayne Beams has shot to prominence in the race to become Brisbane's next captain, says Mitch Cleary.

Tony Leonard is back to present 3AW's Pub Of The Week in 2016.

Pub Of The Week

For the 21st year with Neil Mitchell, the Pub Of The Week segment returns to find the best pub during 2016 from around 36 reviews each year.

Jim's Cheat Sheet - February 3

Money troubles: This is not a photo of Johnny Depp running away from his financial team. But it could be.

Jim Schembri   Johnny Depp's money woes, protests at the SAG Awards, 'Lion' claims another big-time scalp and 'Batman' seeks new director.

Jim Schembri's new releases

On the run: Mark Wahlberg stars as a street cop who helps hunt down the terrorists behind the 2013 Boston Marathon ...

Jim Schembri   Jim Schembri reviews Patriots Day, Gold, Operation Avalanche, Amateur Night and more.