Talking Melbourne

Push for local pill testing trial

The council resolved to push the state government to act.

7:20 AM   An inner city council will call on the state government to enact legislation for a pill testing trial.

rumour confirmed

An unlikely find for lost ring

Emma Edge managed to find her ring with the help of a friendly stranger.

8:36 AM   An engagement ring lost on a beach near Torquay has turned up in the most unlikely of circumstances.

'Bad idea' to keep native animals

The southern brown bandicoot.

8:01 AM   Animal rights groups slam a proposal by the Threatened Species Commissioner to get more Australians keeping native animals.

Woman dies after stabbing

Police remain at the scene.

6:18 AM   A woman has died after an alleged stabbing in St Albans.

$500,000 reward to solve attack

Police will today set up an information caravan in the area.

6:36 AM   Police have announced a reward of $500,000 to help solve the violent attack and sexual assault of a young woman in Burwood back in 2014.

Man allegedly caught over limit

The man will appear in court in April.

8:16 AM   A 46-year-old man has been charged for allegedly driving more than nine times over the blood alcohol limit after a crash in Sunshine last year.

Violent clashes on Flinders St

4:11 PM   There have been violent clashes outside Flinders Street Station as police cleared a huge protest at the homeless camp.

Massive truck fire

A picture from the blaze

3:46 PM   There have been dramatic scenes in Melbourne's north, with a truck going up in flames.

Shows

Sport

Beams in mix for Brisbane captaincy

6:52 PM   Dayne Beams has shot to prominence in the race to become Brisbane's next captain, says Mitch Cleary.

AFLW ready to go

3:59 PM   The AFL Women's league kicks-off on Friday night with Collingwood taking on old rivals Carlton at Ikon Park.

$10 million horse race

Jake Bourke 12:15 PM   The Melbourne Cup is no longer Australia's richest horse race.

SPONSORED FEATURES

Work. Life. Money

Ross Greenwood brings you a new weekend show, focusing on how to manage work, life and money.

The 'R' Word

Shane Jacobson hosts a new entertaining series challenging the misconceptions about retirement living.

The Informed Investor

Do I need Landlord insurance? Gain some helpful insights in this power podcast series, The Informed Investor. LISTEN NOW

My Active Life

Don't let osteoarthritis slow you down. Click here to find out how Christine stays active.

Win

Geelong Travel and Cruise World Expo

3AW will be broadcasting live PLUS there's a chance to win a River Cruise in France!

Celebrate friendship at the Kinky Boots High Tea!

Win tickets to Kinky Boots and meet the cast at the Kinky Boots High Tea.

HIDDEN FIGURES Advanced Screening

Join us at a special advanced screening of Hidden Figures on Wednesday Feb 15.

Join the Rumour File!

The Rumour File thanks to Lexus of Blackburn! Awaken your adrenalin – There's something new at Lexus, and something extra special for the Rumour File major prize in 2017.

Life and Culture
Tony Leonard is back to present 3AW's Pub Of The Week in 2016.

Pub Of The Week

For the 21st year with Neil Mitchell, the Pub Of The Week segment returns to find the best pub during 2016 from around 36 reviews each year.

Interview with Betty Buckley

Talking shop: a sufferer of dissociative identity disorder (James McAvoy) discusses his many selves with his doctor ...

Jim Schembri   MIND GAMES: Jim Schembri's interview with legendary 'Split' star Betty Buckley,

Jim's new releases - Jan 27

House rules: James McAvoy explains the dos and donts of living with him to his three "guests" in M Night Shyamalan's ...

Jim Schembri   Jim Schembri reviews Split, Manchester by the Sea, Moonlight, Live by Night, and Imperium.