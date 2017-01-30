PICTURES - The Blind Factory "Window Frame Shame"
Check out the entries for "Window Frame Shame" here!
Stay up-to-date with the latest confirmations from Melbourne's most popular radio segment.
Roger Federer has won the Australian Open final in a classic against Rafael Nadal.
Follow 3AW693 and our programs on Facebook and Twitter.
12:19 PM A man has been captured on camera shouting threats at the scene of the Bourke Street rampage.
6:23 AM A woman and three-year-old child have been found dead in a home at Pascoe Vale.
11:04 AM One Nation Senator Malcolm Roberts tells Neil Mitchell why Australia should adopt Donald Trump's immigration policy.
11:59 AM Bulldog Tiarna Ernst has put her medical career on hold to join the AFL Women's league.
9:57 AM An emu has died after being crash-tackled and "arrested" by police.
7:03 AM New research has found parents are more stressed about their child being bullied online than they are about drugs or alcohol.
9:23 AM 3AW Breakfast were joined by a special in-studio guest, US Chargé d'Affaires Mr James Carouso.
12:34 PM A new app is being developed by Ambulance Victoria that will send members of the community with first-aid training to cardiac arrest cases.
6:10 AM Roger Federer has won the Australian Open final in a classic against Rafael Nadal.
It's been revealed more than 400 people have been scammed with fake tennis tickets.
Ross Greenwood brings you a new weekend show, focusing on how to manage work, life and money.
Shane Jacobson hosts a new entertaining series challenging the misconceptions about retirement living.
Do I need Landlord insurance? Gain some helpful insights in this power podcast series, The Informed Investor. LISTEN NOW
Don't let osteoarthritis slow you down. Click here to find out how Christine stays active.
9:59 AM 3AW will be broadcasting live PLUS there's a chance to win a River Cruise in France!
5:00 AM Win tickets to Kinky Boots and meet the cast at the Kinky Boots High Tea.
Join us at a special advanced screening of Hidden Figures on Wednesday Feb 15.
The Rumour File thanks to Lexus of Blackburn! Awaken your adrenalin – There's something new at Lexus, and something extra special for the Rumour File major prize in 2017.
Jim Schembri Jim Schembri reviews Split, Manchester by the Sea, Moonlight, Live by Night, and Imperium.
Jim Schembri Remembering Mary Tyler Moore, teasers for Star Wars and Terminator, and a change in mood at the Oscars.
12pm - 3pm
3pm - 6pm
Check out the entries for "Window Frame Shame" here!