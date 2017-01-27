PICTURES - The Blind Factory "Window Frame Shame"
Check out the entries for "Window Frame Shame" here!
A furious Neil Mitchell has slammed the "disgraceful" state of Victoria's youth justice system.
3AW's Summer of Cricket continues over the weekend, but you can still listen to your 3AW favourites.
Stay up-to-date with the latest confirmations from Melbourne's most popular radio segment.
3AW's Summer of Cricket continues tonight, but you can still listen to your 3AW favourites.
9:38 AM A furious Neil Mitchell has slammed the "disgraceful" state of Victoria's youth justice system.
4:25 PM The Pillars at Mt Martha has been closed after visitors to the site increased dramatically, leaving the site trashed and residents concerned.
5:59 PM A teenage girl is in a serious condition after the car she was in crashed and rolled at Longlea in the Bendigo Area.
6:09 PM Tom thought he would honour the return on vinyl to popularity by compiling a list of his favourite hits from when he was a youngster.
5:16 PM Victoria Police has slammed the red tape surrounding yesterday's escape from Malmsbury.
11:06 AM A Queensland scientist paving the road to recovery for people with spinal cord injuries has been awarded Australian Of The Year.
8:37 AM Details have emerged of yet another disturbing attack on a teen at a shopping centre.
Hawthorn has named Jarryd Roughead captain in 2017.
Essendon legend Matthew Lloyd says Cale Hooker is an outside chance of being appointed captain of the Bombers.
Ross Greenwood brings you a new weekend show, focusing on how to manage work, life and money.
Shane Jacobson hosts a new entertaining series challenging the misconceptions about retirement living.
Do I need Landlord insurance? Gain some helpful insights in this power podcast series, The Informed Investor. LISTEN NOW
Don't let osteoarthritis slow you down. Click here to find out how Christine stays active.
Join us at a special advanced screening of Hidden Figures on Wednesday Feb 15.
The Rumour File thanks to Lexus of Blackburn! Awaken your adrenalin – There's something new at Lexus, and something extra special for the Rumour File major prize in 2017.
The awards celebrate the exciting and sometimes challenging lives of Small Business Owners. Momentum and 3AW reward Small Business success with series of fantastic prizes designed to aid further development and reward your hard work.
3AW's Pat Panetta slipped on a pair of Kinky Boots and got his groove on at Her Majesty's Theatre.
Donna Demaio Hundreds of young hopefuls headed to the Melbourne Museum for the model casting call for this year's Melbourne Fashion Festival.
12am - 5:30am
5:30am - 8:30am
Check out the entries for "Window Frame Shame" here!