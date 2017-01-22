Talking Melbourne

Four killed in CBD horror

At least four people are dead and dozens others injured after a car plowed through crowds on Bourke Street.

'There was a lot of blood'

Several witnesses have given truly terrifying accounts of what happened in the CBD on Friday.

Why we're saving the smelter

Alcoa's Portland smelter has been given a lifeline.

Treasurer Tim Pallas tells Tony Jones the economic benefits of Alcoa's Portland smelter exceed $380m per year.

Buy, Swap & Sell: Sat 21 January, 2017

The latest from Buy, Swap and Sell with Darren James.

8:37 AM

Buy, Swap & Sell: Sun 22 January, 2017

The latest from Buy, Swap and Sell with Darren James.

9:04 AM

Theft victim's emotional plea

Police have released this image of a woman they wish to speak to.

A victim of this week's Airport baggage theft victim has made an emotional plea to return her jewellery.

Plant of the Week

The Empress

8:56 AM   This week's plant has a fancy name and look.

Theatre denies mum's claims

The manager of the Princess Theatre has categorically denied booting a mother and her three-month-old baby out of The Book Of Mormon.

Roughead named captain

Hawthorn has named Jarryd Roughead captain in 2017.

Lloyd on Essendon captaincy

Essendon legend Matthew Lloyd says Cale Hooker is an outside chance of being appointed captain of the Bombers.

Anger over 'gorilla' comment

A tennis commentator has sparked outrage after he said Venus Williams had turned on the "gorilla effect" during a match.

Tony Leonard is back to present 3AW's Pub Of The Week in 2016.

Pub Of The Week

For the 21st year with Neil Mitchell, the Pub Of The Week segment returns to find the best pub during 2016 from around 36 reviews each year.

RECIPE: Steak and reverse searing

Bob Hart

Bob Hart   Bob Hart's recipe for a "new-age" steak.

Jim's cheat sheet: Jan 20

Jumping for joy: Sammy Davis Jr dances for Marilyn Monroe. A new Davis biopic is on the way.

Jim Schembri   The most illegally downloaded films revealed, 'Split' roasted by SANE Australia, and a Sammy Davis Jr biopic in the works.