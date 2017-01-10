PICTURES - The Blind Factory "Window Frame Shame"
Check out the entries for "Window Frame Shame" here!
James Hird's father Allan has opened up about his son's battles in an exclusive interview with Tony Jones.
Stay up-to-date with the latest confirmations from Melbourne's most popular radio segment.
Follow 3AW693 and our programs on Facebook and Twitter.
Jake Bourke 9:35 AM James Hird's father Allan has opened up about his son's battles in an exclusive interview with Tony Jones.
Pat Mitchell 6:08 AM A woman remains in a stable condition in hospital following a suspected random shooting at Sunshine.
7:50 AM Victoria is reportedly looking interstate for experienced staff to help deal with the state's youth justice crisis.
7:14 AM A group of leading international doctors claim up to one-third of all medical procedures are being conducted unnecessarily.
7:38 AM Fire crews admit they have no idea what caused the smell at a Hawthorn apartment complex that prompted a mass evacuation.
10:26 AM Embattled health minister Sussan Ley has stood aside without ministerial pay while her travel claims are being investigated.
12:52 PM A new study reveals that people marrying later in life are creating stronger relationships by doing so.
4:37 PM A whopping 300 kilograms of pure pseudoephedrine has been seized in Melbourne.
Fremantle defender Tommy Sheridan says he's excited to play alongside Cameron McCarthy this year.
Olympic gold medalist Mack Horton is gearing up for the 1.2km Pier to Pub on Saturday.
Ross Greenwood brings you a new weekend show, focusing on how to manage work, life and money.
Shane Jacobson hosts a new entertaining series challenging the misconceptions about retirement living.
Do I need Landlord insurance? Gain some helpful insights in this power podcast series, The Informed Investor. LISTEN NOW
Don't let osteoarthritis slow you down. Click here to find out how Christine stays active.
Ross and John are giving 50 families the chance to join them at Swisse Kids presents Splashland!
The Rumour File thanks to Lexus of Blackburn! Awaken your adrenalin – There's something new at Lexus, and something extra special for the Rumour File major prize in 2017.
The awards celebrate the exciting and sometimes challenging lives of Small Business Owners. Momentum and 3AW reward Small Business success with series of fantastic prizes designed to aid further development and reward your hard work.
Bob Hart Bob Hart's delicious recipe for vegetables on the barbeque.
Jim Schembri Jim Schembri reviews The Edge of Seventeen, Passengers, and Assassin's Creed.
8:30am - 12pm
12pm - 3pm
Check out the entries for "Window Frame Shame" here!