3AW Breakfast has been told a handful of Essendon players had their cars stolen during a burglary.
9:05 AM 3AW Breakfast has been told a handful of Essendon players had their cars stolen during a burglary.
11:12 AM Alarming new figures have revealed the full extent of abuse in the Catholic church.
6:25 AM Melbourne commuters have been left stranded in the rain, with confusion surrounding the re-opening of the Belgrave and Lilydale lines.
11:02 AM The latest Newspoll in the Australian shows Labor leads the Coalition 54 to 46 on a two-party preferred basis.
9:23 AM Victoria's new youth justice centre will be built in Werribee South.
10:01 AM A Victorian family has been left with more than a bad taste in their mouths after finding live maggots in their chicken tenders.
9:15 AM AFL boss Gillon McLachlan admits the first round of the new women's league exceeded all expectations.
8:23 AM It's been a wild and wet night across Melbourne, leaving hundreds of homes damaged.
Melbourne will be facing the Brisbane Lions on Sunday and captain Daisy Pearce says they are ready for the challenge.
Dwayne Russell says AFL players would become a "worldwide laughing stock" if they sat down on the field during a game.
Donna Demaio 10:37 AM The outrageous, critically acclaimed, nine-time Tony award winning The Book of Mormon has had its Melbourne premiere at Princess Theatre.
Kate Stevenson 9:12 AM Kate's 'This Week in Food' - February 5.
