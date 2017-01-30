Talking Melbourne

Rant at Bourke Street scene

12:19 PM   A man has been captured on camera shouting threats at the scene of the Bourke Street rampage.

Tragic find at Pascoe Vale

Police blocked off Ashkanasy Avenue on Sunday.

6:23 AM   A woman and three-year-old child have been found dead in a home at Pascoe Vale.

Support for Trump policy

One Nation senator Malcolm Roberts.

11:04 AM   One Nation Senator Malcolm Roberts tells Neil Mitchell why Australia should adopt Donald Trump's immigration policy.

Medical career on hold

Western Bulldogs player Tiarna Ernst in her hospital scrubs.

11:59 AM   Bulldog Tiarna Ernst has put her medical career on hold to join the AFL Women's league.

Rumour Confirmed

Emu dies after 'arrest'

9:57 AM   An emu has died after being crash-tackled and "arrested" by police.

Cyber bullying tops concerns

7:03 AM   ​New research has found parents are more stressed about their child being bullied online than they are about drugs or alcohol.

In studio with Ross and John.

US Chargé d'Affaires drops by

US Chargé d’Affaires Mr James Carouso on 3AW Breakfast.

9:23 AM   3AW Breakfast were joined by a special in-studio guest, US Chargé d'Affaires Mr James Carouso.

Ambulance Victoria tapping in

12:34 PM   A new app is being developed by Ambulance Victoria that will send members of the community with first-aid training to cardiac arrest cases.

Federer wins Australian Open

Roger Federer won his 18th grand slam title.

6:10 AM   Roger Federer has won the Australian Open final in a classic against Rafael Nadal.

Australian Open ticket scam

It's been revealed more than 400 people have been scammed with fake tennis tickets.

Tony Leonard is back to present 3AW's Pub Of The Week in 2016.

Pub Of The Week

For the 21st year with Neil Mitchell, the Pub Of The Week segment returns to find the best pub during 2016 from around 36 reviews each year.

Jim's new releases - Jan 27

House rules: James McAvoy explains the dos and donts of living with him to his three "guests" in M Night Shyamalan's ...

Jim Schembri   Jim Schembri reviews Split, Manchester by the Sea, Moonlight, Live by Night, and Imperium.

Jim's cheat sheet - Jan 27

Ode to joy: As TV's Mary Richards Mary Tyler Moore reflected the changing place of women in the 1970s on the iconic ...

Jim Schembri   Remembering Mary Tyler Moore, teasers for Star Wars and Terminator, and a change in mood at the Oscars.