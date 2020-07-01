COVID-19 latest: Significant chunk of fresh cases ‘under investigation’ as clusters surge

Image: Google Maps

Victoria has recorded 73 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

In concerning news, 42 of those are “under investigation”, meaning there is still no known source of the coronavirus.

Three of the latest cases were picked up while testing in Victoria’s embattled hotel quarantine.

Another two cases have been linked to the Stamford Plaza Hotel, bringing that cluster to 31.

The North Melbourne cluster (formerly known as the H&M cluster) has grown by one case to 30.

Five more staff at Al-Taqwa College in Truganina are among today’s new cases, bringing the total number linked to the school to eight.

A total of six cases have now been linked to the Coles distribution centre in Laverton, four more than yesterday.

The outbreak is causing fresh food shortages at supermarkets.

The health department has confirmed two hospital workers — one at Joan Kirner Hospital and one at the Epworth — have returned positive tests.

Neil Mitchell also understands one case was a staff member working at Broadmeadows Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Hugo Boss Collins St outbreak has grown to five cases, three more than yesterday.

Daniel Andrews said 20,682 tests were conducted in Victoria on Tuesday.

Today’s figure is the highest in Victoria since March 31.

The Premier has announced 12 new testing sites will be opened across “hot spot” suburbs.