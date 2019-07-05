Hawthorn storms home to stun the Pies at the MCG!

(Picture: Getty Images)

Collingwood’s season is starting to spiral, with Hawthorn springing a shock upset over the Pies on Friday night.

The Pies led by 18 points early in the final term, but the Hawks came home strong to nab a four point victory.

Hawthorn has now won 12 of its past 13 games against the Pies.

Luke Breust booted two crucial goals in his 200th game for the Hawks.

He spoke with 3AW after the victory!

Click PLAY below to hear the interview

Click PLAY below to hear the half-time review

PRE-GAME

Hawthorn footy boss Graham Wright joined us in the lead-up to the clash, saying the Hawks wouldn’t be rushing into calls on the future of several ageing stars.

“We’re really mindful of that,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

==================================

HOW TO LISTEN ONLINE in 2019

PRE-GAME: 3AW App or click here

MATCH STREAM: AFL app or website

POST-MATCH REVIEW: 3AW App or click here

Tweets by @3AWisfootball