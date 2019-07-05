Hawthorn storms home to stun the Pies at the MCG!
(Picture: Getty Images)
Collingwood’s season is starting to spiral, with Hawthorn springing a shock upset over the Pies on Friday night.
The Pies led by 18 points early in the final term, but the Hawks came home strong to nab a four point victory.
Hawthorn has now won 12 of its past 13 games against the Pies.
Luke Breust booted two crucial goals in his 200th game for the Hawks.
He spoke with 3AW after the victory!
Click PLAY below to hear the interview
Click PLAY below to hear the half-time review
PRE-GAME
- Matthew Lloyd explains the key to Collingwood returning to form.
- An open Taylor Adams explains why mental health is the “most dangerous” thing in footy.
- Climate Change protesters hang banners at the MCG.
- North Melbourne recruit the latest player to take a break from footy for mental health reasons.
Hawthorn footy boss Graham Wright joined us in the lead-up to the clash, saying the Hawks wouldn’t be rushing into calls on the future of several ageing stars.
“We’re really mindful of that,” he said.
Click PLAY below to hear the full interview
==================================
HOW TO LISTEN ONLINE in 2019
PRE-GAME: 3AW App or click here
MATCH STREAM: AFL app or website
POST-MATCH REVIEW: 3AW App or click here