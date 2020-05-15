Adrian Richardson’s triple chocolate cookie recipe

Every Friday during lockdown, La Luna chef Adrian Richardson has another easy recipe for you to make while you’re cooped up.

This time it’s a super chocolate-y cookies for a sweet end to the week!

Triple chocolate cookies

Warning these are very delicious, you will want to eat them all!

This recipe is so delicious I have to stop my sons from eating the dough.

I like to make these cookies up and pop the dough in the fridge or freezer, bake them just before you want to eat them and serve them warm

This will make approximately 20 cookies depending on the size you roll them

Ingredients

2 ½ cup plain flour

1 tsp baking soda

Pinch salt

2 eggs, lightly beaten

1 cup butter

1 ½ cup brown sugar

2 tsp vanilla essence

1 cup dark chocolate chunks roughly chopped

1 cup white chocolate, roughly chopped

1 cup milk chocolate, roughly chopped

Method

Pre-heat oven 175°C.

Sift together flour baking soda and salt.

Whip butter until smooth, add sugar and continue whipping until creamed.

Add eggs one at a time.

Add vanilla.

Mix in flour slowly until combined.

Fold through the chocolate chunks.

Roll into balls (approximately 50 grams each).

Place on baking tray lined with baking paper and push down a little on them to flatten.

Bake at 175°C for 10 to 12 minutes.

Allow to cool for 10 minutes.

