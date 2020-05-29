Adrian Richardson’s scone recipe
Every Friday since lockdown began, La Luna chef Adrian Richardson has shared another easy recipe you can make at home.
Today’s recipe is a Richo’s take on an absolute classic — the scone!
Richo’s quick and easy scones
Ingredients
3 cups self-raising flour
1 ½ cups cream
1 tablespoon icing sugar
A splash of milk
Butter, jam and whipped cream (to serve)
Method
In a large bowl, sift together the flour and the icing sugar.
Using a spoon, make a well in the centre.
Pour in the cream while stirring.
Mix together gently until a dough forms.
Turn dough out onto a lightly floured bench or board.
Dust with flour.
Gently roll out into a slab approximately 4cm thick.
Cut into squares approximately 5cm x 5cm
Place on a tray lined with baking paper.
Brush with milk (this will give the scones a nice golden crust).
Bake in pre-heated oven 200°C for 25 minutes.
Serve with lashings of butter, jam and whipped cream.
Richo also loves this video of 92-year-old Muriel making scones!
