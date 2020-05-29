Adrian Richardson’s scone recipe

Every Friday since lockdown began, La Luna chef Adrian Richardson has shared another easy recipe you can make at home.

Today’s recipe is a Richo’s take on an absolute classic — the scone!

Richo’s quick and easy scones

Ingredients

3 cups self-raising flour

1 ½ cups cream

1 tablespoon icing sugar

A splash of milk

Butter, jam and whipped cream (to serve)

Method

In a large bowl, sift together the flour and the icing sugar.

Using a spoon, make a well in the centre.

Pour in the cream while stirring.

Mix together gently until a dough forms.

Turn dough out onto a lightly floured bench or board.

Dust with flour.

Gently roll out into a slab approximately 4cm thick.

Cut into squares approximately 5cm x 5cm

Place on a tray lined with baking paper.

Brush with milk (this will give the scones a nice golden crust).

Bake in pre-heated oven 200°C for 25 minutes.

Serve with lashings of butter, jam and whipped cream.

Richo also loves this video of 92-year-old Muriel making scones!

Press PLAY below to watch the video.