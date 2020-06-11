Adrian Richardson’s pine mushroom pizza recipe

Every Friday, La Luna chef Adrian Richardson shares an easy recipe you can make at home.

It’s mushroom foraging season, so this week’s recipe is a pine mushroom pizza!

Richo’s Pine Mushroom Pizza

INGREDIENTS

To make the dough

1 ½ cups plain flour

1 tbsp (1 x 7g sachet) dried yeast

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

½ tsp salt

1 cup warm water

To make the pine mushroom topping

200 grams pine mushrooms

1 red onion thinly sliced

4 cloves garlic crushed

3 sprigs thyme

60 grams butter

3 tablespoons olive oil

Salt & Pepper

Pinch Rosemary leaves, chopped

Pinch Thyme, leaves only, chopped

Pinch Oregano, leaves only, chopped

Cheese (choose any cheese you like but the following are delicious)

Approximately 150 gms cheese

Mozzarella

Taleggio cheese (any soft cheese)

Ricotta or goats’ cheese

METHOD

Combine the flour, yeast, olive oil and salt in a large bowl, then make a well in the centre. Slowly pour in the warm water, gently stirring continuously, until the dough comes together.

Turn out onto a floured bench and knead into a ball. Place in the bowl, cover with cling film, and set aside for 1 hour in a warm place, until at least doubled in size.

I place in my oven at 45°C.

While the dough is proving get your mushrooms ready.

Clean the mushrooms & remove the gills & slice.

Gently sweat the onions garlic & thyme with the butter & olive oil

Add the mushrooms, and sauté over a medium heat for 4 to 5 mins

The mushrooms will soak up the olive oil & butter, don’t worry that will just make them taste better

Set them aside & allow to cool.

Preheat the oven to 220°C and lightly oil a round pizza pan.

Flour your hands then remove the dough from the bowl and punch the air out. On a lightly floured bench gently form into a ball again, then place into an oiled, round oven-proof pan.

Flatten out with your hands to cover the entire surface of your pizza tray.

Spread the mushrooms and onions onto the pizza dough, Break apart the cheese and add to the top. Sprinkle with herbs and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.

Place in the oven to bake for 15 minutes or until risen and golden.

If you prefer your pizza dough thicker cook for an extra few minutes.

