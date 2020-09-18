Adrian Richardson’s salted caramel cheesecake

Every week in lockdown La Luna chef Adrian Richardson shares a recipe you can make at home.

It takes a while to bake and cool down, but Richo says it’s worth it!

Richo’s salted caramel cheesecake

Ingredients

To make the Base

I packet digestive buiscuits, (400 gms)

¼ cup brown sugar, (50 gms)

⅓ cup almond flakes or almond meal, (50 gms) (optional)

1500g butter, melted

Filling

1.25kg cream cheese, room temperature

150ml cream

1 tsp vanilla extract

380 gm tin, caramelised condensed milk

1 cup brown sugar (180 gm)

1 tsp salt

4 eggs

Method

Line a round 22cm springform tin with baking paper and place on a baking tray. Preheat oven to 160°C.

Place the biscuits, sugar and almond in a food processor and blitz to a fine crumb. Pour in the melted butter and process again until combined.

Press the mixture firmly into the base of the lined tin.

Place the cream cheese in the food processor with the cream, vanilla, caramelised condensed milk and brown sugar and process until smooth. With the motor running, add the eggs and continue mixing until combined.

Be sure to scrape down the sides of the mixer a few times to make sure the all of the ingredients are combined well

Pour the filling into the lined tin, then place into the oven to bake for 1.5 hours until golden brown and cooked until golden brown.

Remove from oven and let cool before refrigerating.