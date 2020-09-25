Adrian Richardson’s quick and easy sticky date pudding with butterscotch sauce

Every week in lockdown La Luna chef Adrian Richardson shares a recipe you can make at home.

This week’s recipe is very quick, very easy, and very tasty!

Quick and easy sticky date pudding with butterscotch sauce

This recipe is great to put together quickly and can be served over the next few days (if there is anything left).

Best to serve warm with lashings of whipped vanilla cream, salted caramel ice cream or both.

To make the batter

INGREDIENTS

350g fresh dates, seeded and roughly chopped

1½ cups (375ml) boiling water

1½ teaspoons bicarbonate of soda

150g unsalted butter, chopped

1 cup (175g) brown sugar

3 eggs

1½ cups (225g) self-raising flour

METHOD

Place dates in a bowl with the boiling water, sprinkle with bicarb, stir together and leave to cool down for 15 mins.

In a mixer bowl or food processor, place butter and brown sugar and beat until smooth, 3 to 4 mins.

Add eggs one at a time.

pour in date mixture and flour and whiz around in processor until you have a smooth batter.

Pour mixture into square (or round cake) tin lined with baking paper.

Bake in a preheated oven at 175C for 45 mins or until cooked, (if you are using a smaller tin you may need to cook for another 5 to 10 mins.

To make the butterscotch sauce

INGREDIENTS

80g unsalted butter, chopped

1½ cups (265g) brown sugar

1 cup (250ml) single (pouring) cream

METHOD

Place butter and sugar in a small pot.

Bring to a simmer over a medium heat.

When a caramel forms after 2 to 3 mins, very carefully add cream (be careful a sugar caramel can be very hot).

To serve

To serve, spoon the warm pudding into a bowl, pour over warm butterscotch sauce.

Spoon on cream and ice cream.

Garnish with a sprig of mint.