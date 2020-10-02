3AW
Adrian Richardson’s baked bacon and onion potatoes

4 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

La Luna chef Adrian Richardson is back with yet another easy recipe to keep you entertained in lockdown.

This is a great potato dish for any occasion, serve it with a Sunday roast or serve it with some roasted vegetables and buttered peas and greens.

Richo likes to use Nicola potatoes with the skin on, but you can use any type of potato you have handy.

INGREDIENTS

2 large onions, thinly sliced
6 cloves garlic, sliced
2 sprigs rosemary/thyme, picked
1 kg large potatoes, not peeled
100 gms bacon, cut into small dice
1 litre stock, (water and stock cubes work just fine)
80 gms butter
Salt
Pepper

METHOD

Pre-heat oven to 190°C.

Cover the bottom of a large baking dish with the onion, garlic, rosemary and thyme.

Season with salt and pepper.

Slice the potatoes lengthways and arrange evenly on top of the onions.

Add the stock, it should come at least half way up the potatoes.

Sprinkle the bacon and the butter on top of the potatoes.

Place the tray in the oven and bake for approximately 50 mins until the potatoes are crisp golden brown and cooked.

